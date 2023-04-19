Danai Gurira Shines in Strapless White Top and Maxiskirt at ‘The Walking Dead’ Reunion During AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront Event

Danai Gurira opted for a crisp white look while attending AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront event in New York on Tuesday.

The actress, who is most known for her role in “Black Panther” movies, arrived at the event in a white skirt set with a crop tube top and a ruffle-pleated maxiskirt with a touch of sheer paneling.

Danai Gurira at the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront event on April 18 in New York City. Getty Images

Gurira usually collaborates with stylist Thomas Carter Phillips on her looks, who also has outfitted Antonia Gentry, Meghann Fahy and Hilary Swank.

While at the event, Gurira reunited with her “The Walking Dead” costars, including Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan and Andrew Lincoln at the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront. Getty Images

Although the eleventh and final season of the show concluded in November 2022, Gurira is set to return as her character Michonne in an upcoming series inspired by the apocalyptic franchise. According to Variety, the spin-off project will debut sometime in 2024.

Danai Gurira at the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront event on April 18 in New York City. Getty Images

Throughout her many projects, Gurira has showcased her signature style. While presenting at the 2023 Academy Awards in March, she wore a strapless black Jason Wu gown with a ballroom-style skirt. Later on that night, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she stunned in a lavender sequin Tom Ford gown with a plunging neckline and high side slit. To the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European premiere in November, she looked to Elie Saab, wearing a gown from the brand’s fall 2022 haute couture collection, which featured sheer details on her chest.