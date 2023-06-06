Debra Messing Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Will & Grace’ in Pink Christian Siriano Suit and Sheer Corset

Debra Messing embraced the Barbiecore trend while attending the “The Impact of ‘Will & Grace‘: 25 Years Later” event in New York City on Monday.

Messing wore a statement pink Christian Siriano suit with high-waisted wide-leg pants. Underneath, she wore a black corset with sheer paneling and round bra cups.

Debra Messing at “The Impact of ‘Will & Grace’: 25 Years Later” event on June 5 in New York City. Getty Images

While at the event, Messing reunited with her former costar Eric McCormack. The pair joined a larger conversation with “Will & Grace” executive producers and creators, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

Eric McCormack and Debra Messing at “The Impact of ‘Will & Grace’: 25 Years Later” event on June 5 in New York City. Getty Images

“Will & Grace” is a comedy series that premiered in 1998, centering around Will, a gay lawyer, and Grace, an interior designer who left her husband at the altar. The series was considered groundbreaking, with the character Will having one of TV’s first gay male kisses.

Debra Messing at “The Impact of ‘Will & Grace’: 25 Years Later” event on June 5 in New York City. Getty Images

The Paley Center for Media, where the event was held, also includes a “Will & Grace” exhibit, which features screenings of past episodes in the series, Instagrammable moments and original props from the show, including Will’s Louis Vuitton wallet, Jack’s shower caps and Grace’s campaign buttons for the presidency of the New York Society of Interior Decorators.

“‘Will & Grace’: 25 Years Later” is a part of the center’s PaleyImpact program series.