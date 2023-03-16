Demi Lovato Flows in Sheer Coat and White Bralette at Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show

Demi Lovato opted for an ethereal look to the Boss show in Miami on Wednesday.

To view the brand’s latest spring offerings, the singer arrived in an all-white look, which consisted of a bralette top, a flowy maxiskirt and a sheer coat.

Demi Lovato at the Boss spring 2023 runway show on March 15 in Miami Getty Images

Lovato usually collaborates with stylist Dianne Garcia Yohannes on her outfits. Yohannes has worked with Ella Mai, Giveon and Ari Lennox.

When it came to hair, Lovato embraced a wet look, slicking her hair back and adding some artistic edges.

Demi Lovato at the Boss spring 2023 runway show on March 15 in Miami. Getty Images

Lovato attended the show among a slew of other guests, including Maluma, Bella Thorne and Alix Earle. Celebrity stylist Law Roach, who revealed his retirement on Tuesday, walked the runway show in an officewear ensemble.

Lovato recently attended the “Scream VI” premiere in New York City, where she went full goth in a Chiara Boni La Petite Robe gown with cape shawl sleeves on March 6. In gearing up for the horror film, which stars Jenna Ortega and hit theaters on March 10, Lovato released the single “Still Alive.” In terms of music, the star released her eighth studio album, “Holy F–k” on Aug. 22.

In February, the singer wore a Rubin Singer strapless, two-tone silk faille gown with asymmetrical ruffle detail to the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy gala. For the 2022 UNICEF Gala in November, Lovato embraced a more romantic style of dressing in a Hellessy gown. The dress had an overshirt-like detailing over its black base and she paired the look with opera gloves.

The Boss spring 2023 runway show drew more than 500 attendees, including Suki Waterhouse, Lucien Laviscount and Christine Quinn. It was followed by an after party held at the Herald Plaza. Guests also celebrated the launch of the Boss BeReal account. The see now, buy now collection is available on boss.com and Boss retail stores.