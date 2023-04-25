Demi Lovato Updates Classic Black Dress With Cutouts for Mônot Dinner

Demi Lovato attended fashion brand Mônot’s dinner bringing together many Hollywood stars in Los Angeles on Sunday, taking an edgy approach to wearing all black.

Lovato wore a black long-sleeved dress with cutouts on the bust and a thigh-high slit from Mônot. She completed her look with black ankle-strap heeled sandals.

Demi Lovato attends Mônot’s dinner. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Lavato was joined at the event by her boyfriend Jordan Lutes, who also chose an all-black ensemble, including a leather jacket, button-up shirt, trousers and a leather belt.

Jordan Lute and Demi Lovato Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

“Demi is such an inspiration,” Mônot’s designer Eli Mizrahi told WWD. “A strong individual, a fighter and a sensitive soul all at once. The dress I created for Demi brings out the best in all these personality traits.”

Mizrahi founded the brand in 2019. Since then it has been picked up by top retail partners, including Harvey Nichols, Browns, Moda Operandi, LuisaViaRoma, Farfetch, The Webster and Fwrd. In addition to the brand’s celebrities in attendance, Mônot has also been worn by other celebrities, such as Zendaya, Lizzo and Demi Moore.

Mizrahi formally debuted Mônot during a private dinner during Paris Fashion Week in March 2020. The eveningwear collection drew inspiration from artist Lucio Fontana and architect Eero Saarinen. Prior to founding Mônot, Mizrahi says he worked with connecting brands.

Mônot’s private dinner was held at the penthouse of the Chateau Marmont. In addition to Lavato, guests included Alessandra Ambrosio, Alton Mason, Christine Quinn, Ciara, Dove Cameron, Elsa Hosk, Kat Graham, Natasha Lyonne, Normani, Olivia Culpo, Tiffany Haddish and Zoey Deutch.