Demi Lovato Gives Gothic Style the Red-carpet Treatment in Dramatic Sleeve Dress at ‘Scream VI’ Premiere 

The award-winning singer attended the movie's premiere, which stars Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega and Hayden Panettiere.

Demi Lovato at the premiere of "Scream VI" on March 6 in New York City.
Demi Lovato at the premiere of "Scream VI" on March 6 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Demi Lovato made a case for Gothic dressing at the “Scream VI” premiere in New York City on Monday, wearing a gown by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe.

Demi Lovato at the premiere of "Scream VI" on March 6 in New York City.
Demi Lovato at the premiere of “Scream VI” on March 6 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

The black floor-length gown had a mandarin collar, mermaid-style fit and long cape shawl sleeves. She paired her look with a shimmering silver choker and wore sharp black eyeliner, with slicked-back hair. For her look, Lovato worked with stylist Maleeka Moss.

Demi Lovato at the premiere of "Scream VI" on March 6 in New York City.
Demi Lovato at the premiere of “Scream VI” on March 6 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Lovato just released the new single “Still Alive” on March 3, which is part of the movie’s soundtrack. She released her eighth studio album, “Holy Fvck” in August.

Outside of music, Lovato has been showcasing her standout style at events. To the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event on Feb. 4, she donned a Rubin Singer strapless, two-tone silk faille gown with asymmetric ruffle detail. She embraced a more casual look at the Stella McCartney x Adidas Party on Feb. 2, where she wore a tan utilitarian bomber jacket and a black minidress with a fishnet detail adoring her chest.

Demi Lovato at the premiere of "Scream VI" on March 6 in New York City.
Demi Lovato at the premiere of “Scream VI” on March 6 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

“Scream 6” is the latest installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. The film follows the core cast of 2022’s “Scream” as they attend college in New York City — with the villainous Ghostface in pursuit. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Courteney Cox reprise their original roles from the film, with Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise 12 years since her appearance in “Scream 4.” The movie, which also stars Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving and Henry Czerny, is the first “Scream” installment without lead star Neve Campbell.

“Scream 6” debuts in theaters March 10.

