Friday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Virality of Gut Health

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the First Good American Store With Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede

Accessories

Tom Daley, Miguel Fete Christian Louboutin’s Astroloubi Launch in Paris

Demi Moore Suits Up In White for Dior Men's Spring 2024 Show

The actress stepped out in Paris to take in Kim Jones' latest Dior Homme presentation.

Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Amanda Lear
Miss Fame
Pharrell Williams, Rocket Williams, Helen Lasichanh
Will Poulter
Demi Moore made an appearance at the Dior Homme Spring 2024 show on Friday.

Moore dressed in a sharp, off-white suit featuring a textured finish. Underneath her blazer, she donned a pale blue collared shirt that was tucked into her high-waisted trousers.

Accessorizing, the “Ghost” star added a mini printed Dior Saddle bag to one of the belt loops on the front of her pants. She also wore a gemstone brooch on the lapel of her blazer, aviator sunglasses, earrings and several rings. As for shoes, Moore slipped into a pair of pointy-toed black stiletto pumps.

The pop-up presentation marked five years that creative director Kim Jones has helmed the French luxury brand. It took place on the grounds of the École Militaire with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

The actress joined a slew of other notable guests in the front row, including Gwendoline Christie, Winnie Harlow, J Balvin, Will Poulter, Tom Daley and Amber Valletta.

Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. 
Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23 in Paris.  Getty Images

The new collection served as an homage to the brand’s former creative directors, including Yves Saint Laurent and Gianfranco Ferré. Jones revealed that while the quiet luxury trend has been having its moment, many shoppers will always have an appreciation for the distinctive house codes.

“I mean, I don’t wear logos, but I understand why kids love them,” Jones told WWD. “And we have the logo, but I’m always very strict on monitoring how much we use it because it can be overkill.”

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

