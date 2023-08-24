Amber Heard Trial’s Viral Milani Cosmetics ‘Demonstration’ Is Trending After ‘Depp v. Heard’ Tops Netflix’s Most Viewed List

Emma Cooper’s “Depp v. Heard” premiered on Netflix on Aug. 16, quickly rising to the top of the streaming service’s most watched titles. The three-part docuseries dives into Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s defamation trial, which followed Heard’s 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post that detailed the actress’ allegations of past sexual violence.

In the second episode of the series, “Depp v. Heard” shows how the trial set the internet ablaze, creating an extensive discussion that was livestreamed, “memed” and highly promoted on social media. In April 2022, beauty brand Milani Cosmetics joined the debate with a video published on its TikTok account that is now part of the documentary.

“Depp v. Heard” Courtesy of Netflix

Milani’s connection with the defamation trial started once Heard’s attorney J. Ben Rottenborn and lawyer Elaine Bredehoft used one of the brand’s products, the All in One Correcting Kit, in a demonstration to illustrate the actress’ allegations of regularly carrying makeup with her to cover up bruises caused by her ex-husband’s alleged physical abuse.

“This is what Amber carried in her purse for the entire relationship with Johnny Depp,” Bredehoft said. “She’s an actor. Can you honestly think she would’ve left her apartment ever without makeup? Do you think that she ever would’ve wanted other people to see her bruises and her cuts?”

Although Heard’s lawyers had never made a statement specifically about the Milani Cosmetics color-correcting palette, the brand’s logo was visible on the front of the product they held.

Elaine Bredehoft, Amber Heard’s lawyer, speaks inside the courtroom on April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok users pointed out that Milani’s All in One Correcting Kit was launched in 2017, one year after Heard filed for divorce from Depp. Milani responded with a video on its account confirming the year of release. “You asked us…let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017,” read the caption.

Some social media users criticized the brand for leveraging the trial for attention. Milani Cosmetics released a statement saying the “video was to verify the claim that our eagle-eyed and loyal fan base made about the product named in the trial” and added that the company wasn’t “taking a formal stance on the trial, evidence or future outcome of the case.”

In “Depp v. Heard,” a message on the screen reads, “Milani Cosmetics have since removed the video from their TikTok account.” However, although the video can’t be found on the brand’s TikTok profile, X — formerly known as Twitter — users pointed out that it’s still available for those with a direct link.

Depp sued Heard for defamation asking for $50 million in damages over her op-ed published by The Washington Post. The couple first met in 2009 while filming “The Rum Diary,” and got married in February 2015. Over a year later, in May 2016, Heard filed for divorce.

In June 2022, Heard was found liable on three counts of defamation by the jury and Depp was granted $10.35 million in damages, while Heard was granted $2 million in damages for one count of defamation. Later in December 2022, the two parties reached a settlement with Heard paying Depp $1 million.