Dior Beauty’s My Exclusive Loyalty Program: How to Join for Free, Rewards to Earn and How to Raise Your Status

Dior Beauty offers clients exclusive welcome gifts, virtual consultations and early access to the brand’s events through their My Exclusive Loyalty Program. The omnichannel program is free to join and rewards both customers’ beauty purchases and program participation.

Here, WWD highlights what to know about the luxury brand’s loyalty program. Read on for more.

What is the Dior Beauty My Exclusive Loyalty Program?

The My Exclusive Loyalty Program from Dior Beauty U.S. is a free loyalty program that rewards both customers’ beauty purchases and their program participation.

How to Join

To join for free, customers can visit Dior.com to create a profile. To log in, visit www.dior.com/mydiorbeauty. Customers can also join the program in person at the Dior Beauty Boutique at Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas.

All new members who join the program after its launch date start at Pearl status and move to the next status based on their qualifying Dior Beauty purchases.

How to Raise Your Loyalty Status in the Program

Members’ status depends on both the total number of qualifying purchases and the amount spent over 12 months. Qualifying purchases made on the same day count as a single purchase. Additionally, members can also complete Dior challenges to win and collect lucky charms, to trade them in for a chance to win exclusive rewards.

The Pearl status is the beginning level of the program, followed by the Silver status with two purchases of $150 combined. Next is the Gold status, which is reached through three purchases of $500 combined or a single first purchase of $900. Finally, the Platinum status is for customers who make four purchases of $900 combined.

What Does Each Loyalty Status Include?

Pearl status includes a luxury miniature with a second purchase

Silver status offers an exclusive silver welcome gift and early access to Dior events

Gold status offers an exclusive gold welcome gift, a premium gold birthday gift, a 45-minute virtual consultation once a year and early access to Dior events.

Platinum status offers an exclusive platinum welcome gift, a deluxe holiday gift, a premium platinum birthday gift, a 45-minute virtual consultation three times a year and first access to Dior events.

What Are the Rules?

Only Dior Beauty purchases, including fragrance, skin care and makeup products purchased on Dior.com or at the Dior Beauty Boutique at Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas are applied to the My Exclusive Loyalty Program balance. More information can be found at www.dior.com/en_us/mydiorbeauty/program.