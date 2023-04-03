Dita Von Teese Brings Old Hollywood Glamour in Beaded Dress to Olivier Awards 2023

Dita Von Teese arrived at the 2023 Olivier Awards ceremony in London on Sunday, wearing a sparkling ensemble from Jenny Packham’s fall 2023 collection.

The famed burlesque dancer wore a spaghetti-strap dress with a gray crystal-beaded bodice, a plunging neckline and a sequined skirt. She accessorized the look with a sparkling clutch bag.

Dita Von Teese attends The Olivier Awards 2023. Getty Images for SOLT

Von Teese channeled vintage Old Hollywood glamour with her hair swept into a curled hairdo and pinned back. She also sported winged eyeliner, which has been popular on the red carpet recently.

Jenny Packham is one of Von Teese’s go-to designers. Packham designed costumes for her 2017 “The Art of the Teese” tour. One notable look for a revamp of Von Teese’s act called “Lazy” was a lilac blue satin-twill trench coat and a matching beret dotted with 2000 Swarovski crystals.

Dita Von Teese Getty Images for SOLT

At this year’s Olivier Awards ceremony, Von Teese presented the award for Best Costume Design with drag queen Divina de Campo. Kimie Nakano won the prize for her work on “My Neighbour Totoro.”

The Olivier Awards recognize excellence in professional theater in London. This year’s honorees included Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer, Arthur Darvill, Katie Bryben, Will Keen and Anjana Vasan. Actor Derek Jacobi and choreographer Arlene Phillips received the Special Recognition award. This year’s ceremony was hosted by actress Hannah Waddingham.