Dixie D’Amelio Puts Edgy Spin on Pinstripes in Cutout Dress and D’Amelio Footwear Combat Boots at Magic Las Vegas

Dixie D’Amelio made the Magic Las Vegas conference a family affair on Monday. The annual fashion trade show takes place through Wednesday.

D’Amelio spoke on the main stage alongside her father, Marc. The father-daughter duo promoted their shoe line, D’Amelio Footwear, which debuted earlier this summer.

D’Amelio sported a matching pinstriped ensemble, which consisted of a slate gray blazer and cutout sleeveless minidress with a slit skirt. The influencer added on a pair of platform Chella combat boots from her family’s label. D’Amelio completed her look with silver hoop earrings and rings.

Dixie D’Amelio during Magic Las Vegas. Getty Images

D’Amelio wore her dark tresses in a slicked-back updo with a side part, while her makeup included winged liner, rosy blush and a nude-pink lip.

D’Amelio Footwear’s offerings span a range of styles, from stilettos to sneakers. “This product category was something as a family, with the power of all three incredible women in my family, we would be able to launch in a good way,” Marc told WWD’s sister publication Footwear News in March.

Dixie D’Amelio Getty Images

Marc, his daughters Charli and Dixie, and his wife Heidi, also star on Hulu’s “The D’Amelio Show.” The reality series was renewed for a third season late last year.

Dixie, who got her start on TikTok, has since branched out into the music industry. She released her first album, “A Letter to Me,” in 2022, though she’s still active on the video sharing app, where she’s amassed 57 million followers. Her younger sister, Charli, is also one of TikTok’s most popular creators, with 151 million followers.

The D’Amelio sisters were named Forbes’ highest-earning TikTokers in 2022, with their combined income reaching $27.5 million. Expanding into the footwear industry is sure to boost their earnings.

D’Amelio Footwear isn’t Dixie’s first foray into the fashion space. In recent years, she’s also become a brand ambassador for luxury labels including Valentino Beauty, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.