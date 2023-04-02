×
Dixie D’Amelio Makes a Silver Statement in Gucci Dress at CMT Music Awards 2023

The singer, who is gearing up to release her new single "Older" on April 7, was one of the presenters at the award show.

Dixie D'Amelio at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 in Austin.
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Carrie Underwood at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Shania Twain at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Dixie D’Amelio made a shiny arrival at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday in Austin, Texas, wearing a metallic Gucci gown.

D’Amelio’s dress featured an oversized silhouette and a tie detail adorning her waist. The material of the silver dress had slight crimps that reflected the foil look.

Dixie D'Amelio at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 in Austin.
Dixie D’Amelio at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

D’Amelio worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell for the ceremony. Cuttrell has worked with Maude Apatow, Madelyn Cline and Ariana Grande.

When it came to hair, D’Amelio wore a blond pixie cut. She first debuted the short style in September and worked with hairstylist Laura Polko.

Dixie D'Amelio at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 in Austin.
Dixie D’Amelio at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

D’Amelio, who first got her start on social media, was one of the presenters at the award show. Currently, the singer is gearing up to release her new single “Older” on April 7. She released her first project, “a letter to me,” in 2022.

When it comes to fashion, D’Amelio recently collaborated with Puma in March to release a limited sneaker collection, which offers three styles available at select Foot Locker and Champs Sports stores. D’Amelio Brands is also launching into footwear, with a women’s collection coming out in June. Additionally, her family’s Hulu reality series, “The D’Amelio Show,” has also been renewed for a third season. 

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.  

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

