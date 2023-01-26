×
Doja Cat Goes Viral for Recycling Eyelashes Into Mustache and Soul Patch at Viktor & Rolf for Campy Front Row Arrival

The singer has been making the rounds at runway show during Paris Couture Week.

doja cat lashes mustache, PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2023
Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2023
Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2023
Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2023
View ALL 18 Photos

Doja Cat is on an avant-garde streak, donning fake eyelashes as facial hair at the Viktor and Rolf couture show Wednesday after fans questioned her for not wearing them with her all-red, crystal-covered look at Schiaparelli’s couture show earlier this week.

Rather than engage with a classic makeup look for the Viktor & Rolf couture show, Doja Cat used false eyelashes to create a mustache, soul patch and eyebrows.

doja cat lashes mustache, PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf couture spring 2023 on Jan. 25. WireImage

The statement facial hair came after some of her fans questioned why she did not include eyelashes with her striking crystal-covered Schiaparelli look, which was crafted by makeup artist Pat McGrath with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals, on Monday. “If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you’ll get,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of the show. “See you at Viktor & Rolf.”

Her outfit included a brown oversized structured chalk stripe long jacket with matching high-waisted trousers with a statement belt, by Viktor & Rolf. Underneath the jacket, she wore a white and green striped high-collar shirt. She accessorized with earrings, one in the shape of a cross.

To select her look for Viktor & Rolf’s show, Doja Cat worked with her stylist Brett Alan Nelson. Nelson was also the force behind Doja Cat’s viral head-to-toe red look for the Schiaparelli show.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: doja cat lashes mustache, (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf couture spring 2023 on Jan. 25. WireImage

Between her look at Schiaparelli and now Viktor & Rolf, Doja Cat has proven that she is no stranger to out-of-the-box beauty looks. The singer previously dipped a toe into the beauty business in 2021 when she launched a makeup collection in collaboration with BH cosmetics.

“This collaboration is such a full-circle moment for me. I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager,” the singer said in a statement when the collection was released. “One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I’m so proud to release this collection with them.”

