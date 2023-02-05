×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘That Radical, Rebellious Spirit Set Him Apart’

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Fashion

Prabal Gurung Creates Goddess Gown for Kelsea Ballerini

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Atelier Versace Dress and Opera Gloves for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The artist is nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Best Music Video for "Woman."

Doja Cat vinyl dress versace at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
View ALL 58 Photos

Doja Cat went bold in black on Sunday in Los Angeles at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The artist arrived on the red carpet wearing a vinyl gown by Atelier Versace.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The one-shoulder gown included a fitted silhouette that cinched at the waist. Adorning her shoulder was a twisted-fabric detail that went along the front of her neckline and her back.

She coordinated her alluring ensemble with a pair of matching elbow-length gloves that doubled as sleeves. She accessorized with a pair of Panconesi black Serpent hoops.

Related Galleries

She collaborated with Brett Alan Nelson on her look.

Doja Cat showcased a black pixie cut, with spiky strands accentuating her face. For makeup, she brought her edgy aesthetic home with stark black eyeliner and bleached brows.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Doja Cat has been making headlines with the looks she debuted during Paris Couture Fashion Week. Some of the standout moments included 30,000 Swarovski crystals for Schiaparelli’s front row and wearing eyelashes as a mustache and soul patch at Viktor and Rolf’s show.

Doja Cat is nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Performance for “Vegas” and Best Music Video for “Woman.” Her song “Vegas” is a part of the original motion picture soundtrack for the 2022 “Elvis” movie, which starred Austin Butler.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2023 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The ceremony recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Versace Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad