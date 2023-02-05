Doja Cat Gets Slick in Vinyl Atelier Versace Dress and Opera Gloves for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Doja Cat went bold in black on Sunday in Los Angeles at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The artist arrived on the red carpet wearing a vinyl gown by Atelier Versace.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The one-shoulder gown included a fitted silhouette that cinched at the waist. Adorning her shoulder was a twisted-fabric detail that went along the front of her neckline and her back.

She coordinated her alluring ensemble with a pair of matching elbow-length gloves that doubled as sleeves. She accessorized with a pair of Panconesi black Serpent hoops.

She collaborated with Brett Alan Nelson on her look.

Doja Cat showcased a black pixie cut, with spiky strands accentuating her face. For makeup, she brought her edgy aesthetic home with stark black eyeliner and bleached brows.

Doja Cat has been making headlines with the looks she debuted during Paris Couture Fashion Week. Some of the standout moments included 30,000 Swarovski crystals for Schiaparelli’s front row and wearing eyelashes as a mustache and soul patch at Viktor and Rolf’s show.

Doja Cat is nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Performance for “Vegas” and Best Music Video for “Woman.” Her song “Vegas” is a part of the original motion picture soundtrack for the 2022 “Elvis” movie, which starred Austin Butler.

The 2023 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The ceremony recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile.