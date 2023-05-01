Doja Cat Embodies Choupette on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Prosthetic Feline Face in Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress

Doja Cat arrived on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on Monday evening wearing a crystallized creation by Oscar de la Renta. Her custom gown featured a feathered train and a hood complete with cat ears, and she also wore a facial prosthetic, paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

Doja Cat accessorized her look with diamond jewelry, including a headband with a large pear-shaped pendant. She added a matching armband, as well as sparkling bracelets and rings.

The rapper’s makeup included prosthetics, giving her a feline snout. She also wore graphic winged liner and pencil-thin eyebrows.

Doja Cat’s sense of humor often leads her to go viral, and Monday night was no exception. She was spotted vaping in the background of an Emma Chamberlain interview with Blackpink’s Jennie, with screencaps of the hilarious moment being shared en masse via Twitter.

Doja Cat hasn’t shied away from meme-worthy fashion moments in past months. She covered half of her body in crystals to attend a Schiaparelli show and she even donned drag for an appearance at Viktor and Rolf.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and coincides with the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honors designer Karl Lagerfeld. Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Conde Nast global content adviser and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the 2023 fete.