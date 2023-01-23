×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Doja Cat Dons Head-to-toe Red and 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli Couture Show Front Row

The look was done in collaboration with Pat McGrath who spent four hours and 58 minutes helping Doja Cat create the "Disco Inferno" look.

Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023.
Farida Khelfa
Olivier Rousteing
Chiara Ferragni
Law Roach
View ALL 15 Photos

Doja Cat arrived at Schiaparelli’s haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing head-to-toe red — literally.

To support Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry in debuting the brand’s latest couture offerings, the musician wore a red Schiaparelli corset dress with beaded skirt and a red shawl with red below-the-knee boots, with her body covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand by makeup artist Pat McGrath.

She accessorized with a pair of red statement earrings.

Doja Cat at schiaparelli spring 2023 couture fashion show, paris fashion week, red look, red dress, crystals, Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. 23 Jan 2023 Pictured: Doja Cat. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA935493_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Doja Cat attends Schiaparelli’s Couture show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Jan. 23. KCS Presse / MEGA

To create her look for the event, Doja Cat worked with stylist Brett Alan Nelson, who attended the show alongside her in a coordinating head-to-toe red look, including a coat, suit and sneakers from Vetements.

Related Galleries

According to McGrath’s Instagram, she spent four hours and 58 minutes working to apply the 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals. The look was described as “Disco Inferno.”

Doja Cat at schiaparelli spring 2023 couture fashion show, paris fashion week, red look, red dress, crystals
Doja Cat Stephane Feugere/WWD

Doja Cat is no stranger to the beauty world. In 2021, the singer launched a makeup collection in collaboration with BH cosmetics, with eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, lip balm, blush, highlighter, lip gloss and a set of brushes.

“This collaboration is such a full-circle moment for me. I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager,” the singer said in a statement when she launched the collection. “One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I’m so proud to release this collection with them.”

Paris Haute Couture Week takes place from Monday to Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Hot Summer Bags

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Doja Cat is Covered in Red Crystals at Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad