Doja Cat Dons Head-to-toe Red and 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli Couture Show Front Row

Doja Cat arrived at Schiaparelli’s haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing head-to-toe red — literally.

To support Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry in debuting the brand’s latest couture offerings, the musician wore a red Schiaparelli corset dress with beaded skirt and a red shawl with red below-the-knee boots, with her body covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand by makeup artist Pat McGrath.

She accessorized with a pair of red statement earrings.

Doja Cat attends Schiaparelli’s Couture show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Jan. 23. KCS Presse / MEGA

To create her look for the event, Doja Cat worked with stylist Brett Alan Nelson, who attended the show alongside her in a coordinating head-to-toe red look, including a coat, suit and sneakers from Vetements.

According to McGrath’s Instagram, she spent four hours and 58 minutes working to apply the 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals. The look was described as “Disco Inferno.”

Doja Cat Stephane Feugere/WWD

Doja Cat is no stranger to the beauty world. In 2021, the singer launched a makeup collection in collaboration with BH cosmetics, with eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, lip balm, blush, highlighter, lip gloss and a set of brushes.

“This collaboration is such a full-circle moment for me. I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager,” the singer said in a statement when she launched the collection. “One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I’m so proud to release this collection with them.”

Paris Haute Couture Week takes place from Monday to Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.