Doja Cat Goes Sheer at Time 100 Gala 2023 in Edgy Valentino Couture Dress With Romantic Details

Doja Cat went for an edgy and romantic look at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, wearing a sheer Valentino dress.

The gown, from the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection, featured a black top and a lavender skirt with dramatic ruffles, leading into a side train.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images for TIME

For the collection, WWD reported the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli “took his collection out of the salon and into the nightclub.”

She competed her look with Valentino over-the-elbow red statement gloves, a pair of black peep-toe platform heels and dazzling Messika jewelry.

Doja Cat worked with creative director and stylist Brett Alan Nelson.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Doja Cat is no stranger to fashion looks that draw viral attention. To the Grammy Awards in February, she embraced gothic themes in a Vinyl Atelier Versace dress with matching opera gloves.

She sat front-row at the Schiaparelli couture show covered in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals, which makeup artist Pat McGrath applied by hand.

That same month, she arrived at the Viktor & Rolf fashion show during Paris Couture Fashion Week in a chalk stripe jacket and trousers set and a mustache made out of eyelashes.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. AFP via Getty Images

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Michael B. Jordan and more.