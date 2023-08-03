Victoria’s Secret Releases Teaser and Announces Doja Cat as Headliner for ‘World Tour’ Film

Doja Cat is returning to the screen in a brand new way. On Thursday, the “Planet Her” singer was announced as the headlining act for Victoria’s Secret feature film, titled “The Victoria’s Secret World Tour.”

To share the news, the lingerie retailer released a number of promotional materials on its social media channels, teasing Doja Cat’s performance.

In the video, Doja Cat can be seen walking down a dark white hallway, wearing a sultry brown outfit with sheer details. Her monochromatic ensemble consists safety-pin-adorned robe and a light brown bra and panty set. To accessorize her look, the artist added white lace-up boots, sparkling sheer tights and Cicada diamond earrings.

“The Victoria’s Secret World Tour” documentary film will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, which was widely popular before its cancellation in 2019, as the company struggled. It will feature supermodels, musical guests and the VS20, a group of 20 global creatives who will showcase four fashion curations inspired by cities around the world.

“This film is the ultimate expression of the Victoria’s Secret brand transformation,” Raúl Martinez, executive vice president and head creative director at Victoria’s Secret, told WWD in May. “It will be driven by fashion, glamour and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past but in a bold, redefined way. We are so honored to offer our platform and have it explored through the lens and artistry of global creatives who celebrate the individuality of women’s stories and perspectives.”

The “Victoria’s Secret World Tour” will premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 26.

Doja Cat is also making a full-on return to music. Her tour “Paint The Town Red” is set to begin in October and includes Ice Spice and Doechii as guest performers. In June, she released “Attention,” her first single from an upcoming album.