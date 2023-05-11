Live
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Mugler H&M Collection Guide: The Clothes, the Models and How to Shop

Fashion

Jacquemus Lands on Lake Como With Picture-perfect Pop-up

Business

Allbirds Cofounder Takes on New Role as Company Cuts More Jobs

Dolly Parton Sparkles in Silver Fringe Pantsuit With Beaded Sleeves at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet With Garth Brooks

The country legend is co-hosting this year's show with Garth Brooks.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Elaina D. Smith at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Breland at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Davis Burleson at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
View ALL 50 Photos

Dolly Parton brought her signature sparkle to the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday evening in Frisco, Texas.

The country star sported a long-sleeve pewter pantsuit. Featuring a plunging neckline, Parton’s ensemble included beading along the bodice and sleeves, and diamanté fringe across the waistline. The glittering embellishments extended down the suit’s pant legs, which were in a shade of metallic silver.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. WireImage

Crystallized shoulder pads topped off Parton’s look, which she accessorized with silver peep-toe pumps. For jewelry, Parton added a diamond cocktail ring in the shape of one of her favorite creatures: a butterfly.

Related Galleries

Parton’s blonde tresses were styled in a flowing bouffant. Her makeup look included purple and sparkly white eyeshadow, glossy pink lips and rosy blush.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Getty Images

Parton is co-hosting this year’s ACM Awards alongside Garth Brooks. “We are excited about this because we’ve always wanted to do something together,” Parton told Billboard. “We’ve always admired each other musically and as people and how we handle our business. So this is a great thrill for me. I think the fans are going to enjoy seeing us together.”

Throughout her decades-long career in music, Parton has received 13 ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year and Top Female Vocalist.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
(L-R): Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. WireImage

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Hot Summer Bags

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dolly Parton Sparkles at ACM Awards 2023 in Silver Beaded Sleeves

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad