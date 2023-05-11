Dolly Parton Sparkles in Silver Fringe Pantsuit With Beaded Sleeves at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet With Garth Brooks

Dolly Parton brought her signature sparkle to the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday evening in Frisco, Texas.

The country star sported a long-sleeve pewter pantsuit. Featuring a plunging neckline, Parton’s ensemble included beading along the bodice and sleeves, and diamanté fringe across the waistline. The glittering embellishments extended down the suit’s pant legs, which were in a shade of metallic silver.

Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. WireImage

Crystallized shoulder pads topped off Parton’s look, which she accessorized with silver peep-toe pumps. For jewelry, Parton added a diamond cocktail ring in the shape of one of her favorite creatures: a butterfly.

Parton’s blonde tresses were styled in a flowing bouffant. Her makeup look included purple and sparkly white eyeshadow, glossy pink lips and rosy blush.

Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Getty Images

Parton is co-hosting this year’s ACM Awards alongside Garth Brooks. “We are excited about this because we’ve always wanted to do something together,” Parton told Billboard. “We’ve always admired each other musically and as people and how we handle our business. So this is a great thrill for me. I think the fans are going to enjoy seeing us together.”

Throughout her decades-long career in music, Parton has received 13 ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year and Top Female Vocalist.

(L-R): Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. WireImage

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.