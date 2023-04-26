Don Lemon and Fiancé Tim Malone Suit Up in Matching Looks at Time 100 Gala 2023

Don Lemon appeared at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday night. The former CNN anchor attended the event alongside his fiancé, Tim Malone.

Lemon and Malone donned matching navy suits with black bow ties. Lemon also sported a pair of brown aviator specs, while Malone added on a button-up vest under his suit jacket. Black lace-up Oxfords completed both of their looks.

Don Lemon at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images for TIME

Lemon’s appearance at the event comes just days after he was fired from his position as one of CNN’s lead anchors. Beginning in 2022, Lemon helmed “CNN This Morning” alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow, however, he had been at the news network since 2006.

While CNN announced that they had “parted ways” with Lemon, the host revealed that he had been fired in a statement he posted to Twitter.

“I am stunned,” he wrote. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

Lemon ended the post with a salute to his former colleagues: “They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best,” he added.

Lemon previously hosted the channel’s evening news program, “CNN Tonight.” His tenure there lasted from 2014 to 2022.

Don Lemon at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. WireImage

Lemon’s firing isn’t the only major shakeup in cable news this week. On Monday, longtime Fox host Tucker Carlson was booted from the network following a whopping $787.5 million lawsuit settlement between Fox and Dominion Voting Systems.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center, Jennifer Coolidge was the host of the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.