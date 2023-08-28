×
Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Gets Groovy in Colorful Paisley Dress at This Is About Humanity Gala in Los Angeles

The social worker posed with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the annual soirée.

Doria Ragland attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Kris Jenner and Lauren S√°nchez attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Eva Longoria attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Kris Jenner attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, attended This Is About Humanity’s fifth-anniversary soirée in Los Angeles on Saturday. The gala honored Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, who was recognized for her charitable efforts supporting families separated at the U.S. border.

For the event, Ragland sported a ’60s-inspired paisley long-sleeved dress featuring summery shades of green, pink and orange. She paired her frock with brown suede scalloped Lauren pumps by Chloé.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Kris Jenner, Doria Ragland, and Kim Kardashian attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Kris Jenner, Doria Ragland and Kim Kardashian at the soirée. Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

The social worker accessorized with a gold bangle, dainty hoops and rectangular cat eye frames.

Ragland posed with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at the gala. Other celebrity attendees included Zooey Deschanel, Eva Longoria, Rachel Zoe and Ava Max.

Speaking at the event, Sánchez credited her journalism professor for encouraging her to start a career in the field. “It took just one person who believed in me and I learned how to believe in myself. This is the essence of what This Is About Humanity is all about, just treating people with love, compassion and humanity and giving them a crucial step up,” Sánchez said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Kris Jenner and Doria Ragland attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Kris Jenner and Doria Ragland Getty Images for This Is About H

Sánchez ended her speech with a tribute to Bezos. “Jeff, I just wanted to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference,” Sánchez concluded.

Bezos and Sánchez, who became engaged in May, have been together since 2019. That year, Amazon’s executive chairman divorced his longtime spouse, MacKenzie Scott.

