×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balmain RTW Fall 2023

Business

Shake Up at Trussardi, Sources Say Board and CEO Resign

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: BTS’ Jimin Signs on as Tiffany & Co.’s Latest Ambassador

Dove Cameron Continues Edgy Style Streak in Jacquemus at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Cameron presented singer Becky G with the Impact Award at the ceremony.

Dove Cameron at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dove Cameron at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Dove Cameron arrived on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1 in Inglewood, California, bringing her edgy style in a monochromatic Jacquemus outfit.

The singer wore a gray dress with a wraparound skirt, a corset bodice with scrunched fabric detailing on one bra cup, and a scarf fabric detailing on the other bra cup, from Jacquemus. She accessorized the look with a single opera glove, jewelry from Djula and black platform heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Dove Cameron at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dove Cameron at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Billboard

For makeup, Cameron opted for a glossy chocolate brown lip and dramatic smoky eye shadow, and for hair, she opted for curtain bangs and a ponytail.

Related Galleries

At this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards ceremony, Cameron presented fellow singer Becky G with the Impact Award. The award recognizes someone who has used music to impact social change.

Dove Cameron at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dove Cameron at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Billboard

In addition to her award-presenting duties, Cameron stars in “History of the World, Part II.” The new television series is a sequel to the 1981 Mel Brooks film “History of the World Part I,” which debuted in 1981. The series features comedy skits about standout moments throughout history, and will premiere on Hulu on March 6. Cameron will play Princess Anastasia in the show. In addition to Cameron, the series stars Tyler James Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Danny DeVito.

Cameron’s big break as an actress came when she starred in the Disney Channel comedy series “Liv and Maddie” from 2013 to 2017.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Twice, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dove Cameron Brings Edgy Glam to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad