Dove Cameron Pairs Sheer Corset With Oversized Suit at BMI Pop Awards 2023

The singer's single "Boyfriend" received the most performances on terrestrial radio, satellite radio and digital streaming services over the past year.

Dove Cameron at the 2023 BMI Pop Awards on May 9 in Los Angeles.


Dove Cameron attended the 2023 BMI Pop Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles in an oversized gray suit with slight white pinstripes.

Underneath, she wore a strapless black corset with sheer-panel details. She sported black-ribbon bow ties in her pigtail hair.




Cameron got a nod for her single “Boyfriend,” which according to the BMI Awards had received the most performances on terrestrial radio, satellite radio and digital streaming services over the past year.




In April, the singer was featured in Diplo’s song “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” alongside Johnny Blue Skies. The music video, which has more than 1.8 million views, features Cameron wearing a silver crystal bra with a black blazer overtop.

To Miley Cyrus’s album release party in March, she went all-black in a Brandon Maxwell suit with crop and cutout details.




Cameron also stars alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong in the AppleTV+ series “Schmigadoon!,” which just finished up its second season.

“Our second season is out and I don’t have the adequate words for how deep my love is for these people, this show and our little secret portal to another world that we are somehow allowed to inhabit. feels fake!! So much joy, so much levity, so much real life human magic essence we get to inhale and entangle our limbs with,” Cameron wrote on her Instagram on May 4.

