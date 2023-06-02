Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala

Dove Cameron arrived on the red carpet for the second annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, channeling modern princess inspiration.

The actress and singer wore a corset-style dress with a stone-colored bodice, embellished with green gemstones, creating a foliage pattern on the bust and waist. The dress also featured a pleated skirt featuring two panels with different floral prints. Cameron coordinated the dress with nude platform pointy-toe heels.

Dove Cameron attends the second annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala on June 1 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The actress and singer, known for constantly experimenting with different hairstyles, pulled her hair back into a ponytail, parted it down the center and left two bangs framing her face clipped in place by two metal barrettes each on both sides.

The Cameron Boyce Foundation was founded in honor of Cameron’s late costar whom the organization is named after. Boyce passed away in 2019 after epilepsy complications.

Boyce and Cameron starred together in Disney’s “Descendants” franchise, where Cameron played Mal, the daughter of Maleficent from Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” and Boyce played Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians.”

Boyce’s parents, Libby and Victor Boyce, founded the Cameron Boyce Foundation in 2019 after their son’s passing. The nonprofit organization honors Cameron Boyce’s legacy and aims to cure epilepsy through funding, research, education and awareness.

Cameron starred in season two of “Schmigadoon!” on Apple TV+, which premiered on the streaming platform on April 5. She also recently completed the film “Isaac,” an intense psychological thriller about a reclusive young mortician who inherits his stepfather’s mortuary business. The film will debut later this year.

Cameron also took home the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist. The entertainer has heavily focused on her music career over the past year.