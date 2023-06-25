×
Dove Cameron Embraces Gothic Glamour at Kenzo Menswear Spring 2024 Show in Paris

The "Schmigadoon!" star recently released a song with Diplo.

Dove Cameron at the Kenzo spring 2024 menswear show on June 23 in Paris.
Dove Cameron attended Kenzo’s spring 2024 menswear show on Friday in Paris. The singer and actress channeled gothic glamour in an oversized striped blazer and vest, along with a pair of baggy black satin trousers and chunky patent leather loafers.

Cameron accessorized her ensemble with brown oversized sunglasses and a black top handle flap bag by the French label.

Dove Cameron at the Kenzo spring 2024 menswear show on June 23 in Paris.
Dove Cameron at the Kenzo spring 2024 menswear show on June 23 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

Cameron continued the goth theme with her makeup look, which included bleached brows. Artist David Koppelaar also gave her smokey black eyeliner, mauve blush and a muted rose lip.

Hairdresser Kevin Jacotot styled the actress’ dark brown hair into a slicked-back ponytail.

Cameron wasn’t the only star to appear at Kenzo’s show. Other celebrity attendees included Jordyn Woods, Noah Cyrus and Louis Vuitton’s new creative director of menswear, Pharrell Williams.

Dove Cameron at the Kenzo Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Dove Cameron at the Kenzo spring 2024 menswear show on June 23 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

Cameron, who first found fame starring on the Disney Channel’s “Liv and Maddie,” currently appears in the Apple TV+ comedy, “Schmigadoon!” The Emmy-winning series spoofs a variety of Broadway musicals. This season, which is partially inspired by “Chicago,” sees Cameron play a burlesque performer akin to Liza Minnelli’s Sally Bowles in “Cabaret.”

Although she has yet to release her debut album, Cameron recently dropped a new single, “Use Me,” with Diplo and country star Sturgill Simpson.

