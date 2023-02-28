Dove Cameron Gives Power Suiting an Edgy Spin for ‘History of the World, Part II’ Premiere

Dove Cameron donned an all-black power suit to Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

Dove Cameron at the premiere of Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The singer and actress wore an oversize black blazer with a matching pair of slacks, sans top. A silver choker adorned her chest and she toted a black clutch.

When it came to makeup, Cameron hopped on the siren eyes trend, overlining the inner corners of her eyes along with a dramatic wing. Cameron joins a number of stars who have tried the beauty look, including Alexa Demie, Megan Fox and Bella Hadid.

Cameron, who previously starred in the Disney “Descendants” movies, has since been venturing into the music industry. On Feb. 10, she dropped her first single of 2023, “We Go Down Together,” featuring Khalid. The songstress also has been making a point to show her punk-themed looks. To the 2022 AMAs she matched with Tinashe, wearing the same Marc Jacobs corset top. Cameron paired her top with a black puffer jacket that was reworked into a skirt. That same year, to the MTV VMAs, she embraced bondage themes in a Paco Rabanne dress.

Lauren Lapkus, Jason Mantzoukas, Hannah Einbinder and Josh Gad were among the other celebrities who attended the premiere of the series. The project serves as the sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film “History of the World Part I,” which debuted in 1981. The new series will showcase sketches about standout moments throughout history. Cameron will star in the series playing Princess Anastasia. Tyler James Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Danny DeVito are also set to star in the upcoming series. “History of the World, Part II” debuts on Hulu on March 6.