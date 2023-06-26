Dove Cameron Sees Stripes in Oversize Blazer at Kenzo Spring 2024 Show

Dove Cameron stepped out to take in Nigo’s latest Kenzo collection during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Friday night.

Posing on the Passerelle Debilly with the Eiffel Tower standing tall behind her, the 27-year-old singer could be seen sporting an oversize look for the presentation. She wore a black and taupe blazer featuring vertical stripes, layered over a coordinating waistcoat and paired with baggy black pants.

Dove Cameron attends the Kenzo men’s spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Getty Images

For some photos, the “Boyfriend” hitmaker let the blazer slip off her shoulders and lifted her sizable sunglasses atop her head, which revealed her bleached blond eyebrows.

Cameron also accessorized with a small rectangular black Kenzo bag boasting a silver clasp and stamped with the brand’s name in white over a red background. As for shoes, she wore chunky black loafers featuring a glossy finish and a fringe detail on top.

Cameron joined a slew of other celebrities at the show, including Nigo’s close pal Pharrell Williams, Winnie Harlow, Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, Evan Mock, Offset and Eric Nam.

The footbridge served as the runway for the show. This only seems fitting as Nigo referred to his Kenzo as “a bridge between cultures” during a preview. The artistic director has made the melding of elements from Japanese and Parisian cultures a core theme of his Kenzo.