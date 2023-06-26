×
Monday’s Digital Daily: June 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Kering Beauté Acquires Creed

Fashion

See More of Pregnant Rihanna in Louis Vuitton’s New Campaign

Pop Culture

Skims Launches New Swimwear Campaign Lensed by Steven Klein

Dove Cameron Sees Stripes in Oversize Blazer at Kenzo Spring 2024 Show

The "Boyfriend" singer made an appearance at Paris Men's Fashion Week Friday night.

Dove Cameron attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France
Kenzo RTW Spring 2024
Kenzo RTW Spring 2024
Kenzo RTW Spring 2024
Kenzo RTW Spring 2024
View ALL 60 Photos

Dove Cameron stepped out to take in Nigo’s latest Kenzo collection during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Friday night.

Posing on the Passerelle Debilly with the Eiffel Tower standing tall behind her, the 27-year-old singer could be seen sporting an oversize look for the presentation. She wore a black and taupe blazer featuring vertical stripes, layered over a coordinating waistcoat and paired with baggy black pants.

Dove Cameron attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France
Dove Cameron attends the Kenzo men’s spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images

For some photos, the “Boyfriend” hitmaker let the blazer slip off her shoulders and lifted her sizable sunglasses atop her head, which revealed her bleached blond eyebrows.

Cameron also accessorized with a small rectangular black Kenzo bag boasting a silver clasp and stamped with the brand’s name in white over a red background. As for shoes, she wore chunky black loafers featuring a glossy finish and a fringe detail on top.

Dove Cameron attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France
Dove Cameron attends the Kenzo men’s spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images

Cameron joined a slew of other celebrities at the show, including Nigo’s close pal Pharrell Williams, Winnie Harlow, Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, Evan Mock, Offset and Eric Nam.

Dove Cameron attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France
Dove Cameron attends the Kenzo men’s spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images

The footbridge served as the runway for the show. This only seems fitting as Nigo referred to his Kenzo as “a bridge between cultures” during a preview. The artistic director has made the melding of elements from Japanese and Parisian cultures a core theme of his Kenzo.

