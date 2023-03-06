Dove Cameron Does All-black Dressing in Jean Paul Gaultier at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Dove Cameron attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles, wearing a minimalist and sporty ensemble.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the singer and actress wore a black corset top with cutouts under the bra cap and a zipper down the center. The top was paired with wide-cut black trousers. Cameron’s look was from Jean Paul Gaultier. She coordinated the ready-to-wear ensemble with black platform heels.

Dove Cameron attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Cameron, who’s known for dyeing her hair, sported long raven hair done in a straightened style, adding to the dark, edgy appearance of the look, with wingtip eyeliner and black nail polish.

At this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards, Cameron took home the award for Favorite Breakout Artist. Cameron, whose breakout role came in 2013 when she starred in the Disney Channel comedy series “Liv & Maddie,” had been focusing heavily on her music career leading up to the award.

Dove Cameron and Keegan-Michael Key attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Nickelodeon

She made the transition to music with musical theater, including starring in the NBC live television musical “Hairspray Live!” In 2022, she released her new single “Boyfriend,” which skyrocketed to the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum by the RIAA. The song also went viral on TikTok.

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, held on Saturday in Los Angeles, honored excellence in entertainment, as determined by young fans. Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, the program — now in its 43rd year — featured appearances by Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo and Kelly Rowland. “Transformers” leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Adam Sandler received the King of Comedy Award. Bebe Rexha and Lil Baby were among the performers.