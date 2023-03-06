×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Celebrates France, From French Horns to Flags

Fashion

The Street Style Popping Up During Paris Fashion Week

Accessories

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Dove Cameron Does All-black Dressing in Jean Paul Gaultier at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

The singer and actress took home the award for Choice Breakout Star for her burgeoning music career.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Dove Cameron attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Dove Cameron attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Dove Cameron attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles, wearing a minimalist and sporty ensemble.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the singer and actress wore a black corset top with cutouts under the bra cap and a zipper down the center. The top was paired with wide-cut black trousers. Cameron’s look was from Jean Paul Gaultier. She coordinated the ready-to-wear ensemble with black platform heels.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Dove Cameron attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Dove Cameron attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Cameron, who’s known for dyeing her hair, sported long raven hair done in a straightened style, adding to the dark, edgy appearance of the look, with wingtip eyeliner and black nail polish.

Related Galleries

At this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards, Cameron took home the award for Favorite Breakout Artist. Cameron, whose breakout role came in 2013 when she starred in the Disney Channel comedy series “Liv & Maddie,” had been focusing heavily on her music career leading up to the award.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Dove Cameron and Keegan-Michael Key attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Dove Cameron and Keegan-Michael Key attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Nickelodeon

She made the transition to music with musical theater, including starring in the NBC live television musical “Hairspray Live!” In 2022, she released her new single “Boyfriend,” which skyrocketed to the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum by the RIAA. The song also went viral on TikTok.

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, held on Saturday in Los Angeles, honored excellence in entertainment, as determined by young fans. Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, the program — now in its 43rd year — featured appearances by Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo and Kelly Rowland. “Transformers” leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Adam Sandler received the King of Comedy Award. Bebe Rexha and Lil Baby were among the performers.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dove Cameron Does Gothic Dressing for Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad