Dove Cameron Goes for Edgy Flair in Cutout Halter-neck Dress to Mônot Dinner

Dove Cameron attended Mônot’s Hollywood stars dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday, taking an edgy approach to minimalist dressing.

The singer and actress wore a sleeveless black dress with a halter neckline and side cutouts on the bodice from the brand.

Dove Cameron and Zoey Deutch at the intimate dinner held by Eli Mizrahi of Mônot on April 23 in Los Angeles. Roger Kisby for WWD

Cameron, who is known for changing up her hair, stuck to the all-black theme when it came to hair and makeup as well. She had her dyed black hair slicked back with two long strands framing her face and opted for intense black wingtip eyeliner.

Cameron stars in season two of “Schmigadoon!” on Apple TV+, which premiered on the streaming platform on April 5. She also recently completed the film “Isaac,” an intense psychological thriller about a reclusive young mortician who inherits his stepfather’s mortuary business. The film will debut later this year.

Dove Cameron at the intimate dinner held by Eli Mizrahi of Mônot on April 23 in Los Angeles. Roger Kisby for WWD

Eli Mizrahi founded the brand in 2019. Since then, it has been picked up by top retail partners, including Harvey Nichols, Browns, Moda Operandi, Luisviaroma, Farfetch, The Webster and Fwrd. In addition to the brand’s celebrities in attendance, Mônot has also been worn by other A-list Hollywood stars, such as Zendaya, Lizzo and Demi Moore.

Mizrahi formally debuted Mônot during a private dinner during Paris Fashion Week in March 2020. The evening wear collection drew inspiration from artist Lucio Fontana and architect Eero Saarinen.

Mônot’s private dinner was held at the penthouse of the Chateau Marmont. In addition to Cameron, guests included Alessandra Ambrosio, Alton Mason, Christine Quinn, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Elsa Hosk, Kat Graham, Natasha Lyonne, Normani, Olivia Culpo, Tiffany Haddish and Zoey Deutch.