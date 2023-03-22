×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

How to Comply With EU Textile Laws: Tags, Codes and More

Fashion

Normcore Is Coming Back for Fall 2023

Business

Denise Magid Becomes Bloomingdale’s First Chief Merchant

Dove Cameron Welcomes Spring in Pink Corset Top and Matching Suit at ‘Schmigadoon!’ Photo Call

Cameron stars in the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series, which second season will be released on April 5.

Dove Cameron at the photo call for Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" season two on March 21 in New York City.
Dove Cameron at the photo call for Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" season two on March 21 in New York City. Getty Images

Dove Cameron was pretty in pink at the “Schmigadoon!” photo call in New York City on Tuesday.

Dove Cameron at the photo call for Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" Season 2 on March 21 in New York City.
Dove Cameron at the photo call for Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” season two on March 21 in New York City. Getty Images

To celebrate the upcoming second season of the Apple TV+ series with the rest of her cast members, she arrived in an all-pink outfit, which featured a pink corset top with internal boning and a coordinating pants and blouse set. The actress accessorized her hair with a pink barrette and wore pink eye shadow.

Dove Cameron at the photo call for Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" Season 2 on March 21 in New York City.
Dove Cameron at the photo call for Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” season two on March 21 in New York City. Getty Images

This pop of color is a different look for Cameron, as the actress has recently been wearing a lot of black. On Oscar night, the actress and singer arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black Toni Maticevski gown with a shimmering border neckline. She paired the look with black nails and a fiery-red lip. To the “History of the World, Part II” premiere in February, Cameron wore a black power suit with a bare chest for an alluring touch. She was styled by Heather Picchiottino for the occasion.

Related Galleries

Dove Cameron at the photo call for Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" Season 2 on March 21 in New York City.
Dove Cameron at the photo call for Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” season two on March 21 in New York City. Getty Images

Cameron embraced full-on bondage themes to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August, where she arrived in a sleeveless Paco Rabanne gown that had a belt-buckle adorned top and a floral-print skirt. There, the “LazyBaby” singer was the recipient of the Best New Artist award.

Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong and Jane Krakowski also star in “Schmigadoon!” The show centers around a married couple who, while on a backpacking trip, stumbles upon a magical town where everyone acts like they’re in a musical. In 2022, the comedy series won an Emmy award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad