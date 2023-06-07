Drama Desk Awards 2023: Jessica Chastain Glows in Neon Suit, Jodie Comer Embraces Pinstripes and More

Jessica Chastain made a bright arrival to the 2023 Drama Desk Awards in New York City on Tuesday, opting for a vibrant green suit.

Chastain’s outfit consisted of a neon wide-leg jumpsuit with silver buttons, defined bra cups and a matching blazer. Dressed by Elizabeth Stewart, the look was from Sergio Hudson‘s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Drama Desk Awards on June 6 in New York City. Getty Images

During the event, Chastain received the Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play award for her performance in “A Doll’s House.”

The Drama Desk Awards recognize the best and brightest in New York theater. They are one of the only New York City theater awards where Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway plays are in the same categories.

Here, WWD offers a look at the other stars who attended the awards. Read on for more.

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer at the 2023 Drama Desk Awards on June 6 in New York City. Getty Images

Jodie Comer also opted for a businesswear-themed look to the Drama Desk Awards, wearing a black Alessandra Rich suit with glittery pinstripes. The English actress, who received an award for Outstanding Solo Performance, completed her outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes at the 2023 Drama Desk Awards on June 6 in New York City. Getty Images

Sean Hayes embraced a navy pinstripe suit to the awards ceremony, where he also took home the Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play for his role in “Good Night, Oscar.” The production sees the Emmy-winning actor portray Oscar Levant, as his life explores humor, heartbreak, exploitation and entertainment.

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford at the 2023 Drama Desk Awards on June 6 in New York City. Getty Images

Annaleigh Ashford brought summer-themed dressing to the Drama Desk Awards, wearing a Carolina Herrera gown. From the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection, the floral gown included minimal high-low detail and ruffles. As a 2023 Tony nominee, Ashford has appeared in previous productions of “Hair,” “Wicked” and “You Can’t Take It With You.”

Ellen Burstyn

Ellen Burstyn at the 2023 Drama Desk Awards on June 6 in New York City. Getty Images

Legendary actress Ellen Burstyn made an appearance at the Drama Desk Awards, wearing an embellished jacket over a thick red turtleneck. The award-winning actress is set to reprise her 1973 role in the horror film “The Exorcist: Believer,” which is coming to theaters in October.