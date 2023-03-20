Drew Barrymore Channels Boho-chic Inspiration in Black Floral Dress for Mark Twain Prize 2023

Drew Barrymore arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a boho-inspired dress.

The actress wore a primrose gown from Needle & Thread in powder graphite with tulle, tonal embroidery and a decorative satin ribbon bow.

Drew Barrymore attends the 24th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

The Needle & Thread dress Barrymore wore is currently available on the brand’s website. The label has been worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, Holly Willoughby and Jennifer Coolidge.

Barrymore attended the ceremony in support of the evening’s honoree, Adam Sandler. Barrymore and Sandler have been costars in three films together, including “The Wedding Singer,” “50 First Dates” and “Blended.” Each of these films has premiered in a different decade, marking 25 years since the two began their working relationship.

Barrymore came to fame as a child actress starring in the 1982 blockbuster “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” She had a series of hit films through the ‘90s and 2000s, including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Never Been Kissed” and “Batman Forever.” Barrymore is also the founder of the production company Flower Films.

After several decades of successful films, Barrymore decided to transition to the talk show world, launching her syndicated talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” in September 2020. In June 2021, Barrymore expanded on her media empire by launching Drew magazine, a quarterly lifestyle magazine published by Bauer Media Group.

The annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which honors outstanding achievement in comedy, was presented to Adam Sandler. The gala included fellow entertainers such as Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and more. Previous award recipients include David Letterman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart. The show will broadcast on CNN on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET.