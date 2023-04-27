Drew Barrymore Dons Floral Print Oscar de la Renta Cape Dress at Time 100 Gala

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore arrived on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, showcasing florals for spring.

Barrymore wore a white and blue floral print sleeveless Oscar de la Renta dress with a sheer cape.

Drew Barrymore at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images

Barrymore worked with stylist Lee Harris, who also styles her for “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Harris has dressed Barrymore in brands such as Alexander McQueen, Elie Saab and Needle and Thread.

Drew Barrymore Getty Images

Barrymore was among this year’s honorees at the Time 100 Gala. For the Time 100 issue, she was profiled by fellow talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who in the article said, “When I say this woman can do anything in the world, I mean, this woman can do anything in the world.”

Barrymore has had a long film career, beginning when she was a child actress. Her career began when she was 11 months old and appeared in a dog food commercial. Her big break came when she starred in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster hit film “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial.”

In the 2000s, she became known for her roles in “Charlie’s Angels” and comedies like “50 First Dates” and “He’s Just Not That Into You.”

In 2020, she launched “The Drew Barrymore Show,” a syndicated talk show airing weekdays on CBS.

Aside from her entertainment ventures, Barrymore is also an entrepreneur. In 2012, Barrymore cofounded Flower Beauty with manufacturing Maesa Group. In 2018, the brand had a large rollout at beauty retailer Ulta Beauty.

“I feel like we’re at a point in our assortment where we’re able to do things we weren’t able to do before,” said Barrymore in an interview with WWD at the time of the Ulta rollout.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the publication’s pick of the year’s 100 most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.