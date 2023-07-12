×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: July 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Chasing $4 Billion Valuation in Pre-IPO Round

Fashion

Fiorucci Launches New Chapter With Return to Italy

Fashion

The Meiers Spotlight Craftsmanship Behind Jil Sander

Dua Lipa Sparkles in Versace Butterfly Dress at ‘Barbie’ London Premiere

The singer stars in the film as Mermaid Barbie and is also on the soundtrack album for the movie.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
View ALL 26 Photos

Dua Lipa arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of the new “Barbie” movie on Wednesday, covered in butterflies.

The singer, who stars as Mermaid Barbie and also sings “Dance the Night” for the film’s soundtrack, wore a colorful floral and butterfly-print beaded dress with chainlink straps from Versace. She completed her look with gladiator-style sandals with butterfly accents on the straps, also from Versace. For accessories, she added a Versace medusa medallion necklace along with a statement bracelet and butterfly-shaped rings.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” premiere on July 12 in London. Getty Images

Lipa’s look was from Versace’s “La Vacanza” collection, which debuted during the Cannes Film Festival this year. Versace’s creative director Donatella Versace codesigned the collection with Dua Lipa. WWD characterized the collection as a pop-colored collection recalling Versace house codes from the ’90s.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” premiere on July 12 in London. Getty Images

“The butterflies have a very important meaning because they remind me of my brother, because a butterfly flying is freedom and he was so into that,” Versace said to WWD. “It’s in my life because Gianni is still relevant today.”

Related Articles

To create her look for the premiere of “Barbie,” Dua Lipa worked with stylist Lorenzo Posocco.

Dua Lipa’s fans got to see the singer in her Versace codesigned collection in May when she released the music video for “Dance the Night.” The video opens with Lipa escorted onto set wearing an iridescent cropped Versace jacket with matching pants and Versace Medusa earrings. The singer also donned a pair of knee-high pink sequined boots and Versace necklaces and bracelets for the video for the club-ready song.

“Barbie” premieres in theaters on July 21. The film stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s male counterpart, Ken.

Dua Lipa Sparkles in Versace Butterfly Dress at Barbie London Premiere

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad