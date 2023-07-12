Dua Lipa Sparkles in Versace Butterfly Dress at ‘Barbie’ London Premiere

Dua Lipa arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of the new “Barbie” movie on Wednesday, covered in butterflies.

The singer, who stars as Mermaid Barbie and also sings “Dance the Night” for the film’s soundtrack, wore a colorful floral and butterfly-print beaded dress with chainlink straps from Versace. She completed her look with gladiator-style sandals with butterfly accents on the straps, also from Versace. For accessories, she added a Versace medusa medallion necklace along with a statement bracelet and butterfly-shaped rings.

Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” premiere on July 12 in London. Getty Images

Lipa’s look was from Versace’s “La Vacanza” collection, which debuted during the Cannes Film Festival this year. Versace’s creative director Donatella Versace codesigned the collection with Dua Lipa. WWD characterized the collection as a pop-colored collection recalling Versace house codes from the ’90s.

“The butterflies have a very important meaning because they remind me of my brother, because a butterfly flying is freedom and he was so into that,” Versace said to WWD. “It’s in my life because Gianni is still relevant today.”

To create her look for the premiere of “Barbie,” Dua Lipa worked with stylist Lorenzo Posocco.

Dua Lipa’s fans got to see the singer in her Versace codesigned collection in May when she released the music video for “Dance the Night.” The video opens with Lipa escorted onto set wearing an iridescent cropped Versace jacket with matching pants and Versace Medusa earrings. The singer also donned a pair of knee-high pink sequined boots and Versace necklaces and bracelets for the video for the club-ready song.

“Barbie” premieres in theaters on July 21. The film stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s male counterpart, Ken.