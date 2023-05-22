Dua Lipa Teases New Song ‘Dance the Night’ for ‘Barbie’ Movie in Versace

Dua Lipa revealed the first preview of her upcoming song for the “Barbie” movie soundtrack. On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to share a teaser for her track “Dance the Night,” out Friday.

The short video also appeared to offer a preview of Lipa’s upcoming collaboration with Versace. She codesigned this year’s “La Vacanza” collection alongside the label’s creative director Donatella Versace. The resort 2024 line debuts in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, coinciding with the Cannes Film Festival.

Stepping out of a pair of fuzzy pink mules, Lipa blows a quick kiss at the camera wearing a rhinestone halter top. The singer’s layered necklaces are adorned with Medusa pendants and butterfly charms, which embellish her matching earrings.

“Dua is strong, fearless and free and her creative vision is exceptional,” Versace told WWD of their upcoming collaboration.

The opportunity is “a dream” for Lipa, who first met the designer in 2017. After fronting Versace’s fall 2021 campaign, Lipa strutted her stuff during the label’s spring 2022 presentation in Milan.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie debuts July 21. Lipa joins the ensemble cast as a mermaid version of the beloved fashion doll. Australian actress Margot Robbie plays the titular character, while Ryan Gosling costars as Ken.

Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace at the Versace spring 2022 fashion show in Milan. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Lipa’s Versace collaboration won’t be the only thing she will have revealed in Cannes this week. On Friday night, the singer made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Romain Gavras.

It’s unclear how long Lipa has been dating the French filmmaker, who is known for his work on music videos like M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls” and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild.”