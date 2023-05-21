×
Dua Lipa Debuts New Relationship With Romain Gavras in Cutout Celine Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The couple attended the premiere of "The King of Algiers."

Romain Gavras and Dua Lipa and attend the "The King of Algiers" premiere at Cannes Film Festival on May 19 in Cannes, France.
Romain Gavras and Dua Lipa and attend the "The King of Algiers" premiere at Cannes Film Festival on Friday in Cannes, France. Corbis via Getty Images

Dua Lipa made her relationship with filmmaker Romain Gavras red carpet official at Cannes Film Festival on Friday in Cannes, France. The new couple attended the premiere of “The King of Algiers.”

Lipa wore a satin one-shoulder gown by Celine, which featured cutouts along the bodice, an open back, and a sultry thigh-high slit. She accessorized with high-heeled sandals and Tiffany & Co. jewels, including a diamond bracelet and drop earrings with yellow gold details.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Dua Lipa attends the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa attends the “The King of Algiers” premiere at Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

Lipa was assisted by her longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco. The singer’s dark mane was swept up into a chignon with long bangs, courtesy of hairdresser Rio Sreedharan. Makeup artist Samantha Lau gave Lipa a subtle smoky eye and a nude-pink lip.

It’s unclear how long Lipa and Gavras have been an item. The French director is known for his work on music videos including M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls” and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild.” Gavras’ third feature film, “Athena,” came out in 2022.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Romain Gavras and Dua Lipa attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Romain Gavras and Dua Lipa Getty Images

Lipa was previously in a long-term relationship with model Anwar Hadid, which ended in 2021. She was briefly rumored to be dating comedian Trevor Noah in 2022.

This week, Lipa will stage a show with Donatella Versace in Cannes. The duo codesigned a collection for the Italian label, which has been dubbed “La Vacanza.”

“[Donatella] and I have formed such a strong bond over the years,” Lipa told WWD. “For her to give me the honor of codesigning this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream.”

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Dua Lipa, fashion detail, attends the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, The International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

Through May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

