Dua Lipa Channels Barbie Style in Versace for ‘Dance the Night’ Music Video

Dua Lipa, who stars as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” film, has released a new song and music video, “Dance the Night,” which will be on the movie’s soundtrack.

In the new music video, Lipa is dripping in Versace, wearing pieces from her Dua Lipa x Versace collaboration that debuted with a runway show during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The video opens with Lipa escorted onto set wearing an iridescent cropped Versace jacket with matching pants and Versace Medusa earrings. A shot cuts to dancers wearing ocean-blue sequined skirts and pink, shimmering bodysuits.

The singer then dons the bodysuit and blue skirt for herself, along with a pair of knee-high pink sequined boots and Versace necklaces and bracelets, as she dives into singing the club-ready song.

The video features quick scenes from the “Barbie” movie, showing Hari Nef DJing and Margot Robbie dancing. After dancing her way through the number, Gerwig has a cameo where she calls cut and she wears a Barbiecore pink shirt.

Lipa’s relationship with Versace dates back to 2018 when the singer wore a leotard and denim jacket from the brand for a Brit Awards performance.

Troye Sivan, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Peggy Gou also attended the runway show in Cannes. The collection was titled “La Vacanza” and featured products including faux metal dresses, skirts and tank tops, miniskirts adorned with embellished butterflies and brightly colored capri leggings. Pastels dominated the color palette.

On Thursday, the main trailer for “Barbie” dropped, revealing more details about the film’s plot. Barbie and Ken travel to the real world to find out why things are unusual in Barbieland.