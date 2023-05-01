Dua Lipa Channels Claudia Schiffer in Chanel Bridal Look With Tiffany & Co. Statement Necklace on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Dua Lipa arrived at the Met Gala on Monday evening in New York City. The superstar songstress is one of the event’s 2023 co-chairs alongside tennis player Roger Federer and actresses Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel.

Lipa wore a bridal look from Chanel’s fall 1992 couture collection, which was sported by supermodel Claudia Schiffer during its runway debut. The cream tweed gown is lined with black thread and features fringe at the hem, pockets and a corset-style bodice. Lipa paired the dress with metallic silver pumps.

Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

While the original ensemble included a matching hat adorned with ribbons, Lipa traded it in for a statement necklace by Tiffany & Co., which was crafted with more than 200 carats of diamonds.

She added on two rings by the luxury jeweler: the first was made of platinum and contained nine carats of diamonds, while the second was a Schlumberger Sixteen Stone ring, also made of platinum and diamonds.

Karl Lagerfeld and Claudia Schiffer at Chanel’s fall 1992 couture show in Paris. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Lipa has turned into a strong name in the fashion business. For the 2019 Met Gala red carpet she donned Atelier Versace. Since then, the singer walked the runway at Versace’s spring 2022 fashion show wearing a monochromatic cutout blazer and open-slit skirt.

In 2022, the singer won Collection of the Year Award at the Footwear News Achievement Awards for her capsule collection with Puma.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and coincides with the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honors designer Karl Lagerfeld. Lipa, Federer, Coel, Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the 2023 fete.