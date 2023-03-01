Dua Lipa Updates ’80s Staples in Black Hooded Jumpsuit, Leather Coat at Saint Laurent Show

Dua Lipa arrived at the Saint Laurent runway show on Tuesday in Paris adding a chic touch to all-black dressing, wearing a head-to-toe look from the brand.

Dua Lipa at the Saint Laurent fall 2023 ready-to-wear runway show on Feb. 28 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

The singer sat front row to view the brand’s latest fall ready-to-wear offerings, under the helm of Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Lipa channeled the ’80s in a twist-neck halter shirt with a hooded attachment, sleek trousers and a sleek edgy trenchcoat. To take the look further, she accented it with standout gold jewelry and opted for round-frame sunglasses. Her makeup was smokey with pigmented black eye shadow and a matte chocolate lip.

Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Wilde and Sophie Thatcher were among the other guests at the coveted runway show, which WWD reported was focused on “big-shouldered jackets and neat pencil skirts.”

Lipa is continuing to make her mark on the fashion scene, gearing up to host the Met Gala on May 1. She will join Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour as hosts. The “Levitating” songstress is fresh off of Milan Fashion Week, where she attended the Prada show in an officewear resemble with a pop-out, patterned collar and the GCDS show, where she donned an alluring all-lace see-through black dress. Lipa is also the host of the podcast “Dua Lipa: At Your Service,” where her two-season run has brought on Trevor Noah, Greta Gerwig, Dan Levy, Bryan Stevenson and Monica Lewinsky as guests.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.