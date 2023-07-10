Dua Lipa Goes Sheer in Bottega Veneta Mermaid-inspired Dress and More Stars in See-through Looks at ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere

The sheer-dressing trend was on full display at the Los Angeles premiere of “Barbie’ on Sunday, with Dua Lipa, the Haim sisters, and other celebrities donning see-through looks on the pink carpet.

Sheer styles and naked dressing have been trending lately, and were spotted on the runways of Prada, LaQuan Smith and Rick Owens this season.

Ahead, the best sheer styles at the premiere of “Barbie.”

Dua Lipa at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The superstar songstress channeled her character in the film, Mermaid Barbie, in a glittering mesh creation by Bottega Veneta. Dua’s plunging frock was custom-made by the Italian label. Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, she paired her look with Bottega’s silver Rocket mules and a set of diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Haim

Haim at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The sibling trio opted for coordinating Louis Vuitton looks. Alana and Este sported gray versions of the mesh minidress, while Danielle wore a black version of the beaded frock, accessorizing her ensemble with a pink monogram clutch by the French fashion house.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

The supermodel put an Old Hollywood spin on sheer dressing, wearing a ruffled polka-dot gown by Nina Ricci. Designed by creative director Harris Reed, Graham’s curve-hugging look featured a large pleated applique on the bodice. Graham also added on open-toe sandals by Manolo Blahnik, as well as a pair of diamond and ruby chandelier earrings by Chopard.

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Ariana Greenblatt added some sparkle to her sheer look, courtesy of Indonesian designer Yogie Pratama. Greenblatt’s floor-length gown included a beige silk corset and a skirt topped with oversize floral appliqués. The actress accessorized with Chopard jewels.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world.

The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Greta Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”