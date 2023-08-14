×
Dwyane Wade Suits Up in Red Versace With Gabrielle Union at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Honoring His NBA Career

The legendary retired NBA player was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Hall of Fame
2023 Inductee Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts. Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrived on the red carpet for Wade’s Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts. The retired NBA player wore a red Versace double-breasted suit; Union wore a black maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline from Versace.

Wade paired his suit with black Chelsea boots, and an 18-karat yellow gold and and platinum brooch with spessartine from Tiffany & Co.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Hall of Fame
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Getty Images

Union accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a half diamond necklace in yellow gold, a gold wide diamond ring and a diamond Tiffany knot ring. She completed her look with black criss-cross strap peep-toe heeled sandals.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Hall of Fame
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Getty Images

The couple worked with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who also works with Yara Shahidi, Stephen Curry and Michael B. Jordan.

On Aug. 7, the couple celebrated Wade’s then-upcoming Hall of Fame induction ceremony in collaboration with Fwrd at an event in Los Angeles attended by A-list stars, including Queen Latifah, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kimora Lee Simmons. For the occasion, Wade wore an Intimissimi crewneck top, Bottega Veneta trousers and a Saint Laurent belt. Union went all-black in a Coperni mini bustier dress, with details that included wide side pockets. She accessorized with Tiffany and Co. jewelry and the Kate Spade New York Sam Icon KSNYL nylon mini pochette.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 12: Hall of Fame member and presenter Allen Iverson looks on as inductee Dwyane Wade speaks during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Hall of Fame member and presenter Allen Iverson, left, looks on as inductee Dwyane Wade speaks during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction. Getty Images

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is considered the most prestigious basketball hall of fame in the NBA. The institution is dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of basketball.

Wade was presented the Hall of Fame induction honor by fellow former NBA player Allen Iverson, whom Wade personally selected.

