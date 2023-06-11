×
Dylan Mulvaney Goes Glamorous in Dramatic Christian Siriano Dress at the 2023 Tony Awards

The influencer got her start in musical theater.

Dylan Mulvaney at the 76th Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City.
Dylan Mulvaney at the 76th Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Steve Eichner for WWD

Dylan Mulvaney was one of the first to arrive at the Tony Awards in New York on Sunday.

The influencer donned a black off-the-shoulder gown by Christian Siriano. The dramatic piece was dotted with silver glitter and featured a corseted silhouette. Mulvaney also added on a diamond choker and matching stud earrings.

Dylan Mulvaney at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dylan Mulvaney at the 76th Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Steve Eichner for WWD

Makeup artist Jezz Hill gave Mulvaney a grey smokey eye, black eyeliner, pink blush and a nude lip. The influencer also debuted a wavy blonde lob.

On the hot pink carpet, the influencer posed with Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger. “Watch tonight for a wildly camp moment,” Mulvaney teased on Instagram.

Tony the Tiger and Dylan Mulvaney at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Tony the Tiger and Dylan Mulvaney at the 76th Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Steve Eichner for WWD

Mulvaney got her start in musical theater, starring in a Broadway production of “The Book of Mormon.” After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mulvaney turned to TikTok, where she’s since amassed over ten million followers.

The Tony Awards have celebrated theater excellence since 1947. Held in New York, the annual ceremony honors the best plays and musicals of the year, including the stars and crew who bring them to life. The 76th annual Tonys occur on June 11 at the United Palace, with Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose taking on hosting duties for a second time. The evening’s top nominees include “Some Like It Hot,” “& Juliet” and “Shucked.”

Dylan Mulvaney in Christian Siriano at the 2023 Tony Awards

