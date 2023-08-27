Dylan Mulvaney Puts Modern Spin on Old Hollywood Glamour in Bow-Embellished Minidress on the 2023 Streamy Awards Red Carpet

Dylan Mulvaney attended the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The TikToker first gained fame after documenting her transition on the popular app, where she now has over ten million followers.

At the awards show, Mulvaney donned a red cutout minidress featuring a large bow embellishment, accessorizing with a diamond choker, drop earrings, a crystallized flap bag and sparkling scarlet mules. Mulvaney completed her look with a silver sparkly manicure.

Dylan Mulvaney at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Mulvaney wore her bleach blonde tresses in Old Hollywood-inspired waves, while her makeup consisted of winged eyeliner and a bold red lip.

This year, Mulvaney received her first-ever Streamy nomination for Breakout Creator. Fellow nominees include beauty influencer Alix Earle and comedian Drew Afualo.

Earlier this summer, Mulvaney attended the 76th annual Tony Awards in New York, wearing an off-the-shoulder gown by Christian Siriano. Mulvaney has a history on Broadway, having starred in a national tour of “Book of Mormon” in 2019.

Dylan Mulvaney at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Penske Media

Mulvaney has also become a fixture in the fashion world, becoming a spokesperson for Kate Spade and sitting front row at the brand’s runway shows in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The 13th annual Streamy Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony celebrates the Internet’s biggest influencers across various platforms including YouTube, TikTok and Twitch. Gaming vlogger MatPat hosted this year’s awards, which also featured performances from Icona Pop and Armani White.