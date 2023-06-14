Dylan Mulvaney Channels Y2K Glamour in Stella McCartney Blazer and Asymmetrical Skirt to ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere

Dylan Mulvaney attended the premiere of Wes Anderson’s new movie “Asteroid City” on Tuesday in New York City, taking an elevated approach to wearing all black.

The influencer and LGBTQ rights activist wore an oversize black blazer, a cropped vest and an asymmetrical skirt. She paired the look with star embroidery cowboy boots and a Falabella mini velvet and crystal chain shoulder bag.

Dylan Mulvaney attends the “Asteroid City” New York premiere on June 13 in New York City. Getty Images

The look Mulvaney wore was from Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as 87 percent sustainable and 100 percent Y2K.

For makeup, Mulvaney sported the bleached-out eyebrow trend, with her eyebrows dyed bleach blond contrasting with her dark hair, which she had pulled into a bun with spiked gelled pieces in the back.

Mulvaney’s appearance on the “Asteroid City” red carpet comes after her Sunday night appearance at the 76th annual Tony Awards, where she went viral after being frightened by Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger on the red carpet.

Dylan Mulvaney at the New York premiere of “Asteroid City” on June 13 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

The TikTok star has been slowly returning to the public eye and posting on social media after controversy over her casting in an Instagram video promoting Bud Light.

The social media star and activist rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic when she came out as transgender and documented her journey with transitioning. She began documenting her gender transition with the series “Days of Girlhood.” The video series has collectively received more than 1 billion views.

Wes Anderson’s new film “Asteroid City” tells the story of a junior space cadet convention that ends up turned on its head after world-changing events rock the small town where the story takes place. The film will premiere on June 23 and stars Maya Hawke, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson.