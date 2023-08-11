Dylan Mulvaney Does Power Dressing in Stella McCartney Blazer Dress for Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Celebration

Dylan Mulvaney arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in California Thursday, taking a colorful summer approach to red carpet dressing.

In honor of the event, the content creator and campaign model wore an oversize double-breasted blazer in blue paired with blue crystal stilettos and accessorized with an S-wave metallic clutch bag in blue, with the full look from Stella McCartney.

Dylan Mulvaney Gilbert Flores for Variety

Mulvaney’s look was from Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 collection, which WWD characterized as 87 percent sustainable — and 100 percent Y2K. It marked the first collection where McCartney used regenerative cotton from Turkish firm Soktas.

Dylan Mulvaney Gilbert Flores for Variety

The TikTok content creator is a known fan of the sustainable Stella McCartney brand. In June for the premiere of Wes Anderson’s new movie “Asteroid City,” Mulvaney wore another Stella McCartney spring 2023 look, including an oversize black blazer, a cropped vest and an asymmetric skirt. She paired the look with star embroidery cowboy boots and a Falabella mini velvet and crystal chain shoulder bag.

Mulvaney, who has more than 10 million followers on TikTok, also went viral in June when she attended this year’s Tony Awards after she was frightened by Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger.

Summer marked a slow return to the public eye for Mulvaney after she kept a low profile following the controversy over her being cast in Instagram ads for Bud Light. Mulvaney first rose to public fame after she documented her journey through transitioning as a transgender woman on TikTok.

Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood event spotlights the publication’s annual Young Hollywood Issue and its Young Hollywood Impact List. The Impact List profiles top young actors, musicians and content creators in the entertainment industry. This year’s event was presented by For the Music. Honorees included Sydney Sweeney, Noah Schnapp and Steve Lacy.