Dylan Mulvaney’s Style Evolution Salutes Vintage Fashion

The actress, TikTok star and trans activist often favors '60s-inspired silhouettes.

Dylan Mulvaney at Day 365 Live! in New York City.
Dylan Mulvaney at Day 365 Live! in New York City. Variety via Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney joined TikTok in search of a creative outlet after the pandemic disrupted her job as a Broadway actress. Mulvaney’s “Days of Girlhood” video series, which documented her transition, led her to amass over 10 million followers on the app.

Mulvaney has become an established influencer, and has leaned into fashion.

From attending shows at New York Fashion Week to posing on the Grammy Awards red carpet, Mulvaney has embraced bright hues and vintage-inspired silhouettes. She’s also enlisted stylist Brad Goreski to curate her colorful wardrobe.

Here’s a closer look at Mulvaney’s style evolution.

2023 “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Dylan Mulvaney attends "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet at Regency Village Theatre on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Dylan Mulvaney attends “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Los Angeles premiere on April 15. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Mulvaney sparkled in a bright blue look from the British label Tony Ward Couture for the movie premiere in April. Her sleeveless minidress and thigh-high stiletto boots were covered in crystals. She accessorized with a matching feather-trimmed purse. Pearl hair clips sat atop Mulvaney’s chic bouffant. She also wore jewelry by Le Vian and Anabela Chan.

2023 Day 365 Live!

Dylan Mulvaney at Day 365 Live! in New York City.
Dylan Mulvaney at Day 365 Live! in New York. Getty Images

Mulvaney hosted a live variety show to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her transition in March. Held at the Rainbow Room in New York, the actress and influencer paid homage to Audrey Hepburn in a gown by Christian Siriano. The frock featured a voluminous tulle skirt, topped by a black bodice and matching opera gloves. Mulvaney paired her look with a set of stylish diamond jewelry.

2023 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dylan Mulvaney attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Dylan Mulvaney attends the Grammy Awards 2023 in February. FilmMagic

Mulvaney embraced Old Hollywood glamour for the Grammys in February in a scarlet cutout gown by Christian Siriano, which was paired with elbow gloves in the same shade. For jewelry, Mulvaney wore a pair of Kallati drop earrings and rings by Candy Ice, both encrusted with diamonds.

2022 New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Dylan Mulvaney attends the Kate Spade Presentation during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at 3 World Trade Center on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Dylan Mulvaney attends the Kate Spade show during New York Fashion Week. Getty Images

Mulvaney arrived at Kate Spade’s show in September channeling “first lady vibes” in a look that recalled Jackie Kennedy. Her baby blue ensemble, also by Kate Spade, included a matching tweed minidress and jacket, both embellished with pearls. A pearl headband and a Sam Icon Leather Tote ($298) completed the outfit.

2021 “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Dylan Mulvaney attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Max's "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" at Hammer Museum on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Dylan Mulvaney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Max’s “The Sex Lives Of College Girls.” Getty Images

Mulvaney has referred to Hope Macaulay’s knit dress as her “uniform.” While attending the premiere for “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” she paired the handmade mini with a chunky colorblock cardigan, also by Macaulay. She paired the look with a neon yellow tote and strappy lug-sole heels.

