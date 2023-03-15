Eiza González Embraces Romantic Style With Dainty White Dress at ‘Extrapolations’ Los Angeles Premiere

Eiza González made a romantic arrival, inviting the spring season to the premiere of “Extrapolations” in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Eiza González at the premiere of “Extrapolations” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

The actress joined others in celebrating the debut of the Apple TV+ series wearing a white gown with lace details. She paired her dainty look with loose curls and a strappy white sandal. González was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman for the premiere, who has also outfitted Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Julia Garner.

Eiza González at the premiere of “Extrapolations” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

For her gown, González looked to Stella McCartney, wearing a dress from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. According to WWD, the collection “zoomed in on tailoring this season, inspired by equestrian uniforms and military regalia.”

When it came to accessories, the actress opted for dazzling pieces, wearing Bulgari. In 2021, González became the first Latin American ambassador for the jeweler in the North American market. “While growing up, it was really hard to find women who looked like me in ads or billboards. So the fact that young Latinas around the world can see an immigrant woman like them be part of a family like Bulgari and feel represented is what matters to me,” the actress told WWD regarding the news in July 2021.

Along with starring in the upcoming series, González has had previous roles in the action-comedy film “Baby Driver,” which was released in theaters in 2017, and the drama-crime movie “Ambulance,” which also starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2nd and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Extrapolations” is a new anthology drama series created by Scott Z. Burns for Apple TV+. The series explores the effects of climate change through different points of view through interconnected stories. The series stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Gonzalez, Gemma Chan, Yara Shahidi and Edward Norton. The show premieres on the streaming service on Friday.