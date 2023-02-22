×
Elizabeth Banks Goes for Gold in Sequined Dress at ‘Cocaine Bear’ Los Angeles Premiere

The actress and filmmaker is directing the upcoming movie, which premieres in theaters Friday.

Elizabeth Banks at the "Cocaine Bear" premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 21.
Alaïa RTW Spring 2023
Alaïa RTW Spring 2023
Alaïa RTW Spring 2023
Alaïa RTW Spring 2023
Elizabeth Banks made a shimmering arrival to the “Cocaine Bear” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The actress, who is the director and producer of the upcoming film, looked to Alaïa, wearing a sequined gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Elizabeth Banks at the "Cocaine Bear" premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 21.
Elizabeth Banks at the “Cocaine Bear” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 21. Michael Buckner for Variety

Banks’ gown, which she picked up from Harrods, was covered in gold sequins and its details included a minidress silhouette with long attachments on her hips that gave the effect of an overskirt. Underneath, she wore a pair of black tights, seemingly outfitted the same as the model who walked down the Alaïa runway, with strappy platform heels.

Banks wore Tiffany & Co. accessories, including the Hardwear Triple Drop Earrings, an 18-karat Diamond Knot Ring and a Knot Double Row Ring. Banks is usually outfitted by sister styling team Wendi and Nicole. The pair have outfitted Seth Rogen, Dave Franco and Miles Teller.

Elizabeth Banks at the “Cocaine Bear” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 21.
Elizabeth Banks at the “Cocaine Bear” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 21. Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress and filmmaker joined the premiere among a number of other stars, including the movie’s cast Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Keri Russell. The comedy film centers around a bear who eats millions of dollars worth of cocaine after the drugs fall from the sky. Groups of people from hikers, to park rangers, to the people looking to secure the rest of the drugs come into contact with the crazed animal.

Elizabeth Banks at the “Cocaine Bear” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 21.
Elizabeth Banks at the “Cocaine Bear” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 21. Michael Buckner for Variety

Banks also continues to showcase her standout looks while promoting her new movie, coming to theaters this week. She appeared on “The View” Tuesday, wearing a pink tweed skirt and top by St. John. Banks’ discography of directing includes well-known titles, like 2019 “Charlie’s Angels” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

“Cocaine Bear” premieres in theaters Feb. 24.

