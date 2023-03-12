Elizabeth Olsen Puts Fringe Flapper Spin on the Naked Dress in Givenchy for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Elizabeth Olsen put a 1920s spin on the naked dress at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actress wore a sheer chain mail Givenchy halter dress adorned with beading, velvet bows and chiffon. Olsen paired it with peep-toe sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Elizabeth Olsen at the 95th annual Academy Awards Gilbert Flores for Variety

Olsen donned a diamond cocktail ring and chandelier earrings by Cartier. The actress’ longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart put together her look for the evening. Using Phyto products, hairstylist Mark Townsend swept Olsen’s dirty blond locks into a sleek updo.

Olsen’s makeup artist Pati Dubroff painted on a red lip and subtle blush. Manicurist to the stars Thuy Nguyen did the actress’ nails, which were a dark burgundy.

Olsen will present an award during the ceremony, though the category is still under wraps. Her fellow Marvel stars Michael B. Jordan, Florence Pugh and Zoe Saldaña are also presenters.

Olsen walked the champagne carpet solo, but she attended the awards show with her husband, musician Robbie Arnett, who married in 2020. However, the couple didn’t reveal that they were married until the following year.

Elizabeth Olsen Gilbert Flores for Variety

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.