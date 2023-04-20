Elizabeth Olsen Channels the ’80s in Scarlet-red Jumpsuit on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Elizabeth Olsen made a nod to her Marvel character Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Continuing her press run for her upcoming HBO Max series “Love & Death,” Olsen arrived on the show wearing a scarlet-red jumpsuit with a two-lapel collar and a wide-leg flare. The ’80s-inspired ensemble, which was cinched at the waist and featured padded shoulders, was paired with black pointed-toe pumps.

Elizabeth Olsen on the April 19 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

To create her looks, the actress usually works with Elizabeth Stewart, who has also outfitted Julia Roberts, Viola Davis and Cate Blanchett.

During her segment on the show, Olsen talked with Colbert about other careers she was interested in when she was younger, the “Love & Death” series, filming “WandaVision” and performing stunts in Marvel movies.

Elizabeth Olsen on the April 19 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

“Your stomach leaves you. I guess the joy people get on roller coasters, which I don’t get, people love that feeling,” Olsen shared with Colbert about doing stunts, later adding, “Sometimes, I get a little freaked out. There was one in ‘Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness,’ where I had to be dropped from 30 feet up and land,” she said on the show.

Elizabeth Olsen on the April 19 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

“Love & Death” will premiere on April 27. Based on a true story, the series will see Olsen play a woman who has an affair with a married man before murdering his wife.

Olsen’s latest look joins a slew of other vibrant outfits she has donned throughout the week. On Wednesday, she joined an episode of the “Today” show wearing a neon yellow Proenza Schouler dress from the brand’s fall 2023 collection. Arriving at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday, Olsen opted for yellow again, wearing a blazer and pants from Lafayette 148 New York’s spring 2023 collection.