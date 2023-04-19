Elizabeth Olsen Glows in Neon Yellow Proenza Schouler Dress on ‘Today’ Show

Elizabeth Olsen brought the sunshine to Wednesday’s episode of the “Today” show, wearing a yellow satin dress with black-buttoned cuffs.

The dress was from Proenza Schouler’s fall 2023 collection, which WWD reported “focused on relatable wardrobe pieces.” The glowing ensemble featured a stand collar with a contrast button and an A-line silhouette.

Elizabeth Olsen outside the the “Today” show on April 19 in New York City. GC Images

Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, Olsen complemented her bright yellow look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and Ray Ban sunglasses.

While on the show, Olsen talked about her role in the upcoming series “Love & Death,” which first three episodes will be available on April 27, alongside her costar Jesse Plemons.

Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons are here!



They’re opening up about the dramatic new @hbomax series ‘Love and Death’ and getting into their characters’ mindsets.



Olsen also talks about the future of the Scarlet Witch. pic.twitter.com/S2FSRZtTPP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 19, 2023

In the HBO Max series, Olsen portrays Candy Montgomery, a neighbor and friend of Betty Gore who ends up having an affair with her husband and later murdering her. The true crime series is based on the 1984 book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson.

Olsen is a part of the Marvel Universe, starring as Wanda Maximof, aka the Scarlet Witch. As the character, Olsen starred in the Disney+ series “WandaVision” and in Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” movie.

Along with acting, Olsen is venturing more into the beauty industry. On April 14, WWD exclusively announced that Olsen was chosen as Missha’s latest global brand ambassador and is set to appear in the beauty brand’s “Beauty Is Reality” campaign.

The actress arrived at the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12 wearing a sheer chain mail Givenchy halter dress. To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that night, she opted for a black backless gown with a mermaid-style fit, also by Givenchy.